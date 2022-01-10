Daniel E Joarnt, 53, Long Prairie

June 10, 1968 - January 6, 2022

A memorial service will at a later date for Daniel Joarnt, 53, of Long Prairie who died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Williams Dingmann family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Dan was born June 10, 1968 to Eugene and Gladys (Feldman) Joarntt in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School and went on to attend Alexandria Technical and Community College where he earned a Law Enforcement degree. Shortly after, he accepted a position at Banta Corp. in Long Prairie where he had a 21-year career as a shipping and receiving fork truck operator. He then worked for a short time at Alexandria Industries before beginning a job at Ecowater Systems in Long Prairie.

Dan really enjoyed woodwork and there was little he could not build. He also enjoyed fishing. He had a passion for Hockey. Coaching teams his son Devan played on was a highlight for him. He was a master at crossword puzzles and would look forward to his friend Charlie Reichert bring him a new book each week. He was content relaxing with friends and family. His grandson Wesley had a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his son Devan (Amanda) Joarnt of Browerville; daughter Nicole Bailey of Grey Eagle; brother Randy (Patricia) Turner of Sauk Centre; sisters Leah Anderson of Buffalo, Lynn (George) Sletta of Hibbing, Carol Lucas of Buffalo and Barbara (Ray) Hammel; grandson Wesley Joarnt and his cat Jasper who will dearly miss curling up on his lap.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Katherine Joarnt.