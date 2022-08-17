Daniel “Danny” J. Meade, 55, Princeton

May 24, 1967 - August 14, 2022

attachment-Danny Meade loading...

Danny Meade, age 55 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022, at North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale, after battling with injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Funeral Services for Danny will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Able Hearts CCC (Old Spencer Brook Church) at 6823 305th Lane NW, Princeton. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 18 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Friday at Able Hearts CCC. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following the service. There will be a luncheon to follow.

Daniel John Meade was born to Robert and Beverly (Bogdanovich) Meade on May 24, 1967, in Grand Rapids. He met the love of his life, Jannelle Lynn Prescott, on a wild Halloween night in 2013, and they soon became inseparable. They were joined in marriage on September 21, 2015, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Princeton, and they went on to build a beautiful life together full of fun and adventure.

Danny was the co-owner and operator of Able Hearts Home, a group home in Princeton, where he showed love and adoration to all of the residents. Outside of working with Jannelle, they loved to spend time traveling all over the U.S. and even took an unforgettable trip to Ireland to celebrate her overcoming breast cancer. Danny was the most generous with his time and efforts and would drop anything to help a family member or friend. He was creative and resourceful, and you would often find him fixing or building things for others. Although Danny was rebellious, he was also humble and kind, and he went out of his way to make the people he loved feel special. He will always be remembered for his “throttle therapy” or love of his snowmobiles, four-wheelers, and motorcycles. Danny will be dearly missed as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather “Poppy”, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Danny is survived by his wife, Jannelle; children, CJ (Michelle Benson) Schmidt and Kelsey Schmidt; his nephew who was like a son to him, Bobbo Meade; grandchildren, Clinton, James, Corbin, Aaliyah, Ariana, and Oliver; and siblings, Kathie Merritt and Sandy Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Mark Meade, Marcia Wallgren, and Robert Jr. “Bobby.”