Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Overnight

UNDATED -- Stearns County is included in a Wind Chill Warning that has been issued through noon on Friday.

Wind chills as low as 45 below are expected overnight.

The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Benton and Sherburne counties are among the counties still in a Wind Chill Advisory until noon on Friday.

Wind chill readings could get down to 35 below.

Arctic air settles in overnight with dangerously cold wind chills.

Please bundle up and dress in layers when headed outside, and pack warm clothes and a charged phone when traveling.

After a brief warm-up Saturday, Arctic air returns along with hazardous wind chills late Saturday night through Monday.