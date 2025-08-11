April 3, 1968 - August 7, 2025

Daniel “Dan The Man” Dickman, 57 year old resident of Hillman, passed away on August 7th, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 11th, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Chaplain Gregg Valentine officiating.

Born on April 3rd, 1968, Daniel was raised in the cities of Eagan and St. Paul by his loving parents, Harold and Sharyl (Walstad) Dickman. Dan was a man of many talents, but perhaps what he loved most was being a tree trimmer. He began tree trimming in the 1980s, discovering a passion for climbing and adventure as he traveled across the country to clean up fallen trees after major weather events. His hard work and dedication left a lasting impact on many communities.

In his free time, Dan enjoyed fishing and enjoying the peace of nature. He cared deeply for all animals and was always surrounded by a pet or two, often taking in stray cats and dogs who needed caring. His loving spirit extended to his friends and family as well. Dan The Man would always be there to lend a hand if anyone needed help. He was a good friend and a loving son and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Harold; sisters, Kristine Phelps of Minneapolis and Victoria (Michael) Demovsky of Minneapolis; nieces and nephews, Drew, Hannah, Shayna, Jessica, and Zachary; step-siblings, Laura and Alan; and dear friend, Rocky.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Sharyl; his stepmother, Sue; and his stepbrother, Dean.