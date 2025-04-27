Damaging Wind, Large Hail, Tornadoes Possible in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A level 4/5 Moderate Risk of severe storms remains in place across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Western Minnesota is under the Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk.

Regardless of the risk level, an episode of dangerous weather is likely Monday, with all hazards possible (damaging wind, large hail, & tornadoes).

It is important to have severe weather safety plans in place now so that quick and decisive action can be taken when storms approach and warnings are issued.

