Damaging Wind, Large Hail, Tornadoes Possible in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A level 4/5 Moderate Risk of severe storms remains in place across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Western Minnesota is under the Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk.
Regardless of the risk level, an episode of dangerous weather is likely Monday, with all hazards possible (damaging wind, large hail, & tornadoes).
It is important to have severe weather safety plans in place now so that quick and decisive action can be taken when storms approach and warnings are issued.
