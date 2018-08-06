Dallas James Schultz, 79, Eden Valley

October 17, 1938 - August 3, 2018

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley for Dallas James Schultz who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Paynesville, MN. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one-hour prior Thursday at the funeral home in Eden Valley.

Dallas was born October 17, 1938 in Paynesville to Rheinholdt and Mabel (Brossard) Schultz. He has lived in the Eden Valley area his entire life. He served our country in the United States Navy for three years. Dallas worked as a salesman for water conditioning companies for over 32 years. Dallas enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, and gardening. He participated in many softball and golf leagues throughout his life. Dallas not only enjoyed playing sports but was also a big fan of watching his kids and grandkids activities as well. He was a lovable, caring, father who loved to be a jokester and was very proud of his children and grandchildren

Survivors include his children, Mindy (Don) Webb of Paynesville, Julie (Don) Holmgren of Litchfield, Victoria (Brent) Lahr of Arden Hills, Cory (Nicole) Schultz of Eden Valley, and Derek (Anisha) Schultz of Portland, OR; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Mary.