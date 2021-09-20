Dallas Jack DeJong, 86, Princeton

June 7, 1935 - September 16, 2021

Dallas Jack DeJong, age 86 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 16, 2021. He was born to the late Jake and Margery (Bergeron) DeJong on June 7, 1935, in Princeton. Dallas married Dolores Hamann on August 31, 1957, in Princeton. He worked as a lumberjack for Ratzlaff Logging for many years up to his retirement. Dallas enjoyed hunting, fishing, and small engine repair.

Dallas is survived by his wife, Dolores; sons-in-law, David Hollingsworth and Scott Clunis. He was also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Carole Hollingsworth and Barb Clunis; grandson, Brandon Homstad; and brother, Douglas DeJong.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.