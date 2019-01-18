Dale R. Kalla, 79, Sauk Rapids

October 24, 1939 - January 17, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Dale R. Kalla, age 79, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Dale was born on October 24, 1939 to Peter and Rebecca (Emmel) Kalla in St. Cloud. He married Carol Pick on November 28, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Dale was a heavy equipment operator at Northdale Construction for 25 years and retired in 1991. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting, and having people come to visit. In 1991, Dale suffered a debilitating stroke which left him without a voice and caused limited mobility, and through this he continued to be independent, brave, strong and courageous. He was very proud of his family.

Dale is survived by his children, David (Sandra) Kalla of St. Cloud and Jeffrey (Jill) Kalla of Las Vegas, NV; brothers and sister, Floyd (Enid) Kalla, Gerald (Mary Ann) Kalla, Donald (Marlene) Kalla, Ronald (Cheri) Kalla, and Joan Anastasi; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jordan, Ryan, and Harper; and great grandchildren, Alyssa, Blake, Rylan, and Luke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; son, Daniel; infant brother, Delmer; and brother-in-law, Charles Anastasi.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dale Emmel for his generosity and friendship, and to St. Cloud Hospital 6th Floor and Good Shepherd Community for their kindness and support.