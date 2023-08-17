Dale R. Barthel, 83, St. Cloud

July 23, 1940 - August 15, 2023

Private Funeral Services will be held at a later date for Dale R. Barthel, age 83, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Dale was born on July 23, 1940 to Alois and Geraldine (Jahn) Barthel in Melrose, Minnesota. He grew up in Paynesville and graduated from Paynesville High School in 1958. After graduation, he briefly attended St. Cloud State University and later enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country aboard the U.S.S. Shelton and the U.S.S. Oklahoma City as a Yeoman. He was united in marriage to Donna M. Revier on April 15, 1961 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Together, they moved to St. Cloud where Dale was employed at Frigidaire for over 35 years as the Human Resource Manager. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed reading, traveling, tinkering at his workbench, and watching John Wayne Westerns. Dale was a quiet and reserved man, but will also be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Donna; daughters, Dawn (Mark) Adelman of Rice, Darla (Mike) Bourgeois of Blaine, Danielle (Lenny) Juenemann of Brainerd and Dena (John) Lenneman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Lindsey (Paul) Roberts of Stillwater, Leah (Luke) Muller of St. Cloud, Shawn Bourgeois of Blaine, Ashley (Caleb) Buttenhoff of Brainerd, Tyler Juenemann of St. Cloud, Chase Lenneman of St. Cloud; great grandchildren, Charlie Roberts, Ozzie Muller and Joseph Buttenhoff; siblings, Janice (Jerry) Zumwalde of Paynesville, Steve (Jean) Barthel of Champlin, Lynn (Dan) Olmscheid of Paynesville, and David (Linda) Barthel of Sterling, CO; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Alicia Juenemann.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care of Dale.