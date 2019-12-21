Dale L. Voss, 76, Sauk Rapids

January 13, 1943 – December 20, 2019

Dale L. Voss, age 76, of Sauk Rapids, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dale Leonard Voss was born on January 13, 1943 in Glencoe, MN to Leonard and Helen (Brelje) Voss. While in sigh school, Dale was a member of 4-H and raised blue ribbon steers, sheep and did other 4-H projects. He graduated from the Glencoe High School in 1960. After graduation he worked for Dubisar Bros. Const., Behren’s Cabinets, Lester’s Inc., Bongard’s Cheese and Suburban Cabinets. He also had his own cabinet shop at his home in Glencoe.

Dale married Sharon Schrupp in May 1965, together they had 3 boys, Ryan, Keven and Michael. They later divorced. Dale lived in the Glencoe area until 1984 when he moved to the St. Cloud area. After moving to the St. Cloud area Dale built cabinets in the garage at his home. He also worked as a night supervisor at Design Line Cabinets. Dale married Diana (Schmidtbauer) Koenig on December 11, 1987 and became step-father to her 3 boys from her 1st marriage, Corey, Chad and Kyle. He treated them as his own. He and Diana had 2 boys together Shawn and Jason.

Dale and Diana also had a cabinet shop at their home that they ran together known as Popple Creek Cabinets. Dale built many cabinets for 50 years, he was also very proud of being sober for over 30 years.

Survivors include his wife, Diana; children, Ryan (Nikki) Voss, Keven (Elle) Voss, Mike (Jennifer) Voss, Shawn (Katie) Voss, Jason (Carol) Voss, Corey (Tina) Koenig, Chad (Connie) Koenig, Kyle (Lisa) Koenig; 9 grandchildren, Mitchell, Alaina Rene, Luke, Zachary, Alison, Adam, Jacob, Alainna Marie, Eleanor and a 10th grandchild expected in April; sister, Karen Knechtges; friend, Sally Rickerman and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Eleanor and Leo Schmidtbauer, Former wife Sharon, brother-in-law Vinton Knechtges II and many other aunts, uncles and relatives.