Dale L. Gabrielson, 65, Sauk Rapids

October 5, 1953 - January 20, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 25, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Dale L. Gabrielson, age 65, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Dale was born Oct. 5, 1953 in Austin, MN to Gordy & Shirley (Storry) Gabrielson. He married Judy Johnson at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Austin and they later divorced. Dale married Diane Voigt on Nov. 24, 1989 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked at Firestone for 15 years, St. Cloud Times for 20 years, and also worked part time at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course. Dale was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622, and a former member of the Sauk Rapids Lions Club. He was also a supervisor in the Whitney Wood Shop. Dale was generous, giving, quick witted, had a great sense of humor, and left a lasting impression on others. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and spending time with his family especially his grandkids. Dale was a huge sports fan, he loved attending his boy’s sporting events and watching the Gophers and Twins. He was a close personal friend of Sid Hartman.

Survivors include his wife, Diane of Sartell; sons, Nate (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs, CO and Matt (Korina) of St. Louis, MO; brother and sister, Gary (Rhonda) of Austin and Janelle of Austin; grandchildren, Logan, Shelby, and Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents.