Dale L. Chisholm, 78, Royalton

July 26, 1944 - August 5, 2022

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Dale L. Chisholm, age 78, of Royalton who passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Dale was born on July 26, 1944 in St. Cloud to Frank and Lillian (Ness) Chisholm. He served honorably in the United States Army, retiring from the Army National Guard as a Command Sergeant Major after 20 years. Dale married Carol Schreiner on December 19, 1970 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He worked as a letter carrier for the USPS for 26 years. He was member of the Royalton American Legion.

Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the hunting cabin in Remer, reading (especially history and war stories), and in retirement spent time woodworking in his shop. He especially loved spending time with his family.

Dale is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Steve (Erin) of Royalton, Mark of Sartell; grandchildren, Nora and Maxwell; siblings, Jim (Gail) and Audrey Tomczik; and extend family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are preferred.