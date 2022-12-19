Dale C. Haug, 74, St. Joseph

March 7, 1948 – December 17, 2022

Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN for Dale Curtis Haug, age 74. He died on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center. Pastor Sarah Larson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Spring of 2023 at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and at the church in St. Joseph, MN one hour prior to the services on Saturday.

Dale was born on March 7, 1948 in Grafton, ND, the son of Paul M. and Christine R. (Holweger) Haug. He graduated from Grafton High School with the class 1966. He then went on to attend North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, ND and received an Associate’s Degree in Architectural Design and Drafting in 1969.

He was united in marriage on December 27, 1968 to Marilyn Olson at Grafton Lutheran Church in Grafton, ND. Their marriage was blessed with two children. After they were married, he went to work for Miller Construction in St. Cloud, MN, where they made their home.

On January 20, 1970, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his country overseas in Vietnam where he was wounded in action on September 18, 1970 and was awarded with a “Purple Heart.” After being discharged from the military in January of 1972, he returned to St. Cloud where he went back to work for Miller Construction. They moved to Kraemer Lake near St. Joseph, MN in 1976. In 1980, he started working for the City of St. Cloud in the Buildings Department. During his time in the department, he worked as building plan reviewer and later the chief building inspector.

Over the years, Dale obtained his pilots license for small aircraft, and loved flying. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to spend time with family and friends. They have wintered in Southern Texas over the last many years, where they enjoyed spending time with their many winter Texan friends.

He was a charter member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, MN, American Legion Post 328 of St. Joseph, MN, and V.F.W. Post 428 of St. Cloud, MN, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, Royal Arch Masons of Minnesota and former member of the Minnesota Civil Air Patrol.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Marilyn; two children, Derek (Rebecca) Haug, and Danielle (Brian) Haug-Snippen; 5 grandchildren, Sophia, Maria, Matthew, Grayson, and Avery; his brothers, Paul J. (Sharon) Haug, and Miles (Karen) Haug; one sister, Joeldine Haug; sisters-in-law, Eileen DePoe and Ronna Olson Conley; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to: Resurrection Lutheran Church and St. Joseph Fire and Rescue both in St. Joseph, MN.