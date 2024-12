April 25, 1936 – December 13, 2024

Cyrus Dwight Swenson, age 88, Sartell, MN, died Friday, December 13, 2024 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday,December 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM at The Waters Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in West Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hancock, MN.