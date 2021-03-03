Cyrilla M. Beidleman, 90, Clear Lake

December 29, 1930 - March 1, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Cyrilla M. Beidleman, age 90, who passed away Monday in Mesa, AZ. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Monday at the church in Clear Lake. A Livestream link will be provided on the funeral home website.

Cyrilla was born December 29, 1930 in Brooten to Richard & Helen (Wengler) Spaeth. She married Alan Beidleman on September 6, 1950 in Padua, MN. Cyrilla worked in the manufacturing industry and had a superb talent for making wedding cakes and other sugary treats. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. Cyrilla loved to play cards, was a great baker, liked to garden and was a big fan of the Minnesota Twins. She had an adventurous side and was always up for a road trip. Cyrilla was kind, caring, fun loving, a hard worker and loved shopping for and giving greeting cards to brighten someone’s day or offer support.

Survivors include her children, Carol Heider of Pine River, Dale (Kim) Beidleman of Anoka, Gary (Myra) Beidleman of Sebeka, Arlene (Randy) Alberg of Andover and Mark Beidleman of Luck, WI; sisters, Eileen Pauly of Jenson Beach, FL, Dorothy (Doug) Huisenga of Cottage Grove and RoseAnn (Wayne) Fuller of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Kathy Spaeth of Clear Lake and Dolores Spaeth of Mound; 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Cyrilla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan in 2000; brothers, Leroy, Donald and Gilbert Spaeth; sister, Betty (Eddie) Breitbach; and brother-in-law, Jim Pauly.