Cyril I. Schwartz, 89, Cold Spring

January 11, 1934 - February 27, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Cyril I. Schwartz, age 89, who died Monday, February 27, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Inurnment will be at a later date. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.

Cyril was born in St. Nicholas, MN to Joseph and Veronica (Schreiner) Schwartz. He married Rose Mary Bernard May 8, 1965, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN.

Cyril retired from Cold Spring Granite Company, liked watching MN Twins baseball, traveling, camping, and enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary; children, Karen Holtz (Tom Szydlowski), Gail (Keith) Spoden, Jim (Chris) Schwartz; brother, Herman Schwartz; sisters-in-law, Marion Bernard, Rita Schwartz; grandchildren, Melissa Zahara, Christopher Holtz, Taylor and Mariah Spoden, Devlan and Danica Schwartz; great-grandchildren, JaCara, Dreden, Bentley, Maverick, Jaxon, Lexi, Cooper; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Ruth; siblings, Sister LaRose, Ben, Delores, Norbert, Jerome, and Eugene.