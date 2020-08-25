Cynthia “Cindy” Anez, 76, Little Falls

August 27, 1943 - August 24, 2020

Cynthia “Cindy” Anez, 76 year old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, August 24 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held on Friday at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M.on Thursday, August 27 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 28 at the church A full and complete notice will follow.

The family of Cindy would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at St. Otto’s Care Center for the excellent care and love shown to Cindy and the family.