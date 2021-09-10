Cushing Man Hurt in Rear End Crash

CUSHING -- A Cushing man was hurt in a rear end crash in Morrison County Thursday.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of 330th Street and 70th Avenue, about eight miles northeast of Cushing.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Ronald Headley was heading west on 330th Street in a Polaris Ranger side-by-side UTV.

Authorities say he was trying to make a left turn into his driveway, when he was rear ended by another vehicle. The crash pushed Headley's UTV into the ditch, causing it to roll.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon Johnson of Cushing, was not hurt.