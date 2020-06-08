Curtis H. Kuepfer, 72, St. Cloud

April 16th, 1948 - June 4, 2020

Curtis H. Kuepfer, 72, a resident of St. Cloud, MN passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

He was born April 16th, 1948 in Portland, OR the son of Henry and Doris F. Kuepfer. Raised in Odell, NE. Where he attended College at the University of Nebraska at which point he achieved accredited degrees and recognition in Forestry, Accounting, Computer Science, Small Engine Repair, and Culinary accreditation as well as other academic courses.

He was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, survivalist, and scholar.

Surviving are his son's; Curtis L. Kuepfer, Jonathan C. Kuepfer; daughter, Misty S. Goodmanson (Kuepfer), and 3 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by Henry F. Kuepfer and Doris V. Kuepfer (Johnson).

Will have memorial services to follow full opening of facilities after the COVID-19 pandemic at Good Shepherd Community where he resided until his passing.

He played an active role with his Good Shepherd family, helping set up for Church and activities. He will be missed by many for his sense of humor and caring nature that followed him through out his days.