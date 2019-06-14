Curtis “Curt” S. Hofius, 58, Princeton

May 4, 1961 - June 13, 2019

Curtis “Curt” S. Hofius passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home in Dalbo, MN. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with visitation from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM prior to the service. Pastor Andrew Soule will officiate.

Curtis Shawn Hofius was born on May 4, 1961, in Princeton, to Orville and Helen (Arndt) Hofius. After graduating from high school, he went on to pursue a career in concrete masonry and construction. Curt lived for the outdoors, and there wasn’t a time he wasn’t up in a stand, reeling in a line, or checking a trap. He loved sharing his passion with his family, whom he brought with him on all of his adventures. He was a great cook and would often make his famous Mexican breakfasts and tacos. Curt was a trickster and would often get into many shenanigans. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, dirt biking, and much more. Above all else, Curt loved his other half, Lynn, and will be remembered for being an amazing partner, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

Curt is survived by his significant other of over 29 years, Lynn J. Wiedewitsch of Dalbo; children, Leah (Kevin Shea) Hofius of Zimmerman, Shawn C. Hofius of Dalbo, Jordan Kyle Banks of Remer, and Grant (McKensie Meier) Hofius of Remer; grandchildren, Ameryst, Ellie Mae, Mya, Brecken, and Nova; siblings, Nancy (Dave) Worden of Arizona, Neal (Julie) Hofius of Brainerd; brother-in-law, Arthur Taylor; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Taylor; and niece, “Nettie” Prichard.