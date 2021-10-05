Curtis “Curt” D. Hadley, 77, Sartell

December 26, 1943 – September 30, 2021

Curtis “Curt” D. Hadley, age 77, Sartell, MN, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:00AM at the church. Interment will follow at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Curt was born December 26, 1943 in Eagle Bend, MN to W. Glen and Lillian (White) Hadley. He studied accounting at St. Cloud State University. Curt served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. Curt was united in marriage to Pamela Rey on September 28, 1969 in St. Joseph, MN. The couple made their home in St. Cloud until 1993, when they moved to Sauk Rapids. In 2011 they moved to Sartell. Curtis and Pamela provided a loving home for many foster care children.

Curt was employed by Big Bear, Inc. as Corporate Controller, from 1969 to 1980. From 1980 to 1998 he was employed by Anderson Trucking Service as Human Resource and Benefits Manager. In 2014 until 2020 Curt provided accounting services for Place of Hope Ministries. Curt was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams, including the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild and Lynx. Curt also enjoyed playing cards, especially Hand and Foot.

Curt is survived by children, Dustin (Jennifer) Hadley of St. Paul, MN, Shane Post of Sartell, MN; and four grandchildren, Cyrus, Memphis, Paisley, and Quade. Also surviving are brothers, Bill Hadley of Elk River, MN; Jerry (Shirley) Hadley of Baldwin, WI; and sisters, Meurriel Willie of Fergus Falls, MN; Alice Lee of Fergus Falls, MN; and Gaynell (Allen) Ratajesak of Parkers Prairie, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pamela on December 10, 2020, brothers Kenneth, Larry and Truman Hadley, and sister Donna Hemming.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids or the MS Society.