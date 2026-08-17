July 16, 1961 - August 13, 2026

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home

Curtis Anthony Beutz, 65, of Oak Park, Minnesota, passed away on August 13, 2026.

Born on July 16, 1961, in Milaca, Curtis built a life rooted in hard work, wrenching, and a deep love for the open road. A trucker and farmer through and through, he found joy in every engine he sat behind — whether it was his truck, his tractor, or his motorcycle. Farming wasn’t just his livelihood; it was part of who he was. He cherished the land, his equipment, and tending to his crops and township roads.

Curtis had a natural gift for tinkering. If something needed fixing, he was already halfway to the shop. He approached every project with patience, determination, and an eagerness to get it done. Friends and neighbors knew they could count on him for a helping hand, and he never hesitated to show up when someone needed him.

Curtis always said, "here today, gone tomorrow, don't worry about yesterday." He lived his life every day doing exactly what he wanted to do.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Lisa Beutz of Oak Park, MN; his children, Crystal (Todd) Sorvari of Saint Bonifacius, MN, and Milton (Bre) Beutz of Oak Park, MN; and his grandchildren, Lincoln, Winston, Genevieve, Rosalie, and Lila. He is also lovingly remembered by the trucking and farming community he was proud to be part of.

Curtis is proceeded in death by his parents and uncle Milton "Unc."

Curtis leaves behind a legacy of kindness, craftsmanship, and devotion — to his family, his work, and the people whose lives he touched. His presence will be deeply missed and forever cherished.