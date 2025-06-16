Curtis A. Theis, 90, Buckman

April 12, 1935 - June 14, 2025

attachment-Curtis Theis loading...

Curtis Theis, 90 year old resident of Buckman, passed away on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 19th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp Officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Burial will be at the parish cemetery. The Pierz Knights of Columbus will Pray the Office of the Dead at 8:45 A.M.

Curtis was born on April 12, 1935, to John and Mamie (Anderson) Theis in Buckman, where he spent his childhood on the family farm. Growing up, he learned the value of hard work early on, taking on farm chores and developing a love for farming. After graduating from Pierz High School in 1955, he dedicated his life to farming. He won many awards for his cattle, including best in state.

Curtis enjoyed fishing and hunting, but his true passion was always farming. He was a man of faith, perfectly balancing hard work with a spirit of community service. His long-standing commitment to the Knights of Columbus was a testament to his dedication to faith and fellowship. His friends and family remember him as a hard worker, a faithful Christian, and an all-around great guy.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother, James Theis of Buckman; sister, Ruth (Wilfred) Bollig of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mamie Theis; brothers, Bill Theis, Peter Theis, Ted Theis, Joe Theis, Frank Theis, and Charles Theis; sisters, Regina Heid, Anna Lubich, Alice Przybilla, Frances Sahr, Christine Kirkeby, and Mary Alford.