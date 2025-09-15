UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.6 per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.65 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the transition to cheaper winter gasoline begins Tuesday across most of the nation. They expect that average gas prices will continue to decline in the weeks ahead in most states, assuming hurricane season remains quiet.