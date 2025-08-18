UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average gas price is nearly unchanged from a week ago, with gasoline prices continuing to hover in the same territory where they've spent much of 2025 so far, in the low $3 per gallon range, as oil prices remain anchored in the $60.

Gas Buddy says for the majority of motorists, gas prices will likely remain near current levels as we head toward Labor Day.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have remained unchanged over the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is also unchanged in the last week, at $3.09 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.67 per gallon.

