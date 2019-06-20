CSB/SJU Launches Matinee Shows in 2019-2020 Fine Arts Season

ST. JOSEPH -- Dance, theater, music and even dinosaurs will be coming to the campuses of the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University this fall.

The 2019-2020 Fine Arts Series schedule has been announced. The season features 19 performances and Executive Director Tanya Gertz says they have a wide variety of entertainment coming this year.

We have some big name artists like Chris Thile and Ana Gasteyer on the season. Some excellent experiences for around the world with Ballet Hispanico and Ragamala Dance or Cherish the Ladies for Christmas.

The season opens up with "100 Years of Broadway" on September 14th. Other performances include Ragamala Dance Company, Golden Dragon Acrobats and Erth's Perhistoric Aquarium Adventure.

Gertz says new this year is four matinee performances.

The response has been euphoric and people have really let us know that they would like more of that and we've had some wonderful shows for all ages in the evenings and had people comment they wish they had more opportunity.

Besides the performances many of the artists will provide workshops, receptions or mini performances for the community to attend and learn from.

Gertz says you can take advantage of their Early Bird promotion, which allows you to choose your seats and shows, running now through August 5th.