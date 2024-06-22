Crush Boys Lacrosse Celebrate Their Season

Crush Boys Lacrosse Celebrate Their Season

Jonas Malmanger and Connor Haren (photo courtesy of Mike Harens)

The St Cloud Crush Boys Lacrosse team celebrated their season with their 2024 awards banquet.  The team had a final record of 8-7, ending with a loss in the quarterfinal playoff to Monticello.  Coach Bailey Steadman is graduating a class of players who he began coaching in 2015 on a 10U team.

For the first time in St Cloud Crush team history, the team had 3 players nominated and 2 making the cut for the section 8 All Section Teams.  Connor Waverin (Attack) received an honorable mention, Connor Harens (Attack) made the All Section Second Team, and Jonas Malmanger made the All Section First Team as only 1 of 2 goalies named in the Section.

