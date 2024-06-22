Crush Boys Lacrosse Celebrate Their Season

The St Cloud Crush Boys Lacrosse team celebrated their season with their 2024 awards banquet. The team had a final record of 8-7, ending with a loss in the quarterfinal playoff to Monticello. Coach Bailey Steadman is graduating a class of players who he began coaching in 2015 on a 10U team.

Get our free mobile app

For the first time in St Cloud Crush team history, the team had 3 players nominated and 2 making the cut for the section 8 All Section Teams. Connor Waverin (Attack) received an honorable mention, Connor Harens (Attack) made the All Section Second Team, and Jonas Malmanger made the All Section First Team as only 1 of 2 goalies named in the Section.