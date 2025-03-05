Crusaders’ Hockey Shuts Out Mahtomedi To Start Title Defense

Crusaders&#8217; Hockey Shuts Out Mahtomedi To Start Title Defense

photo courtesy of Cathedral High School Athletics

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A local high school boys hockey team had a successful start to their title defense on Wednesday. St. Cloud Cathedral beat the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 3-0 in their quarterfinal game at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Crusaders took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Joey Gillespie just 3:57 into the first period. That score stood until Bo Schmidt made it 2-0 in the 2nd Period. The Crusaders put the game away in the 3rd with a shorthanded goal by Gillespie, his 2nd of the game.

Keaton LeGrande made 24 saves on route to the shutout, and the Zephyrs outshot Cathedral 24-23 in the game. St. Cloud will take on the winner of Orono and Northfield in the Semi-finals on Friday.

