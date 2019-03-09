Cathedral Wins Class A State Hockey Championship

The no. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral High School boy's hockey team won their first ever state championship at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

The game stayed close through the opening period. Cathedral and Greenway traded shots and entered the second tied up at 2-2.

Things changed for the Crusaders in the middle period. They shut out the Raiders and put in two more goals to extend the lead to 4-2.

In the third Cathedral shut Greenway out again and made an empty net goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation. The Crusaders won it all 5-2.

Jackson Savoie scored two for Cathedral. Luke Schmidt , Nate Warner , and Jack Smith each added one. Noah Amundson tallied 27 saves and allowed only two goals.

This was the school's ninth trip to the tournament and first appearance in the title game.