Crowdfunding Campaign Started for St. Joseph Restaurant/Bakery Project

ST. JOSEPH -- A pair of restaurateurs hoping to bring Cajun cuisine and Scandinavian baked goods to St. Joseph are crowdfunding to get the businesses finished and open.

Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas have been working to open Krewe Restaurant and Flour & Flower bakery in the 24 North Lofts building on College Avenue since 2018.

According to their Kickstarter campaign page, Mackbee and Lucas are crowdfunding to "finish out the interior and purchase some additional equipment."

"We also want to make Krewe a great place for the community," the page says. "We want to create a space that we can open to the community for events, cooking classes, as well as a place to bring our students and teach them all about food!"

Mackbee and Lucas say the venture is self-funded.

"It's just us," they write. "We don't have any financial investors or any outside help other than family. We have come very far on our own but want to make this project amazing for not only Chef Mackbee's family legacy but to fulfill a dream of his to carry on his Grandfather’s cooking legacy."

The venture has raised around $3,251 of a $30,000 goal as of Wednesday night. The campaign ends on March 21. The project must meet its goal in order to receive any funding.

The pair operates "Model Citizen," a farm-to-table restaurant in New London, along with a farm-based education nonprofit of the same name.

The St. Joseph City Council approved a seven year, $52,500 revolving loan with a three-percent interest rate for the businesses back in September.