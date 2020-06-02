Krewe Restaurant Opens in Downtown St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- After two years of hard work and challenges, Krewe Restaurant is open for business in downtown St. Joseph.

The restaurant, located at 25 College Ave. N., has been more than two years in the making. Owners/chefs Mateo Mackbee and Erin Lucas say Krewe’s menu reflects the culinary diversity of New Orleans, featuring dishes of Cajun, Creole, Italian, Vietnamese and Irish origin.

Krewe's “soft opening,” held last Friday and Saturday, kept the restaurateurs busy.

“Business was great!” said Mackbee and Lucas. “We couldn’t answer all the phone calls we had, but we’re bringing in additional staff so it won’t be an issue this week.”

Mackbee and Lucas say menu items will change weekly and will be posted on Krewe’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Our website will have the entire menu when we can open for indoor service,” they said. “We also will be slowly adding menu items each week.”

Mackbee and Lucas have been exceptionally busy lately; the pair also own Flour & Flower, a Scandinavian bakery and coffee shop, located next to Krewe. Flour & Flower opened in mid-May.

Krewe Restaurant is open for curbside pickup service only. Open days/hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.