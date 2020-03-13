Crossroads Center Open, Monitoring COVID-19 Updates Closely

ST. CLOUD -- It's business as usual for Crossroads Center — but with a few precautions.

The shopping center posted a statement on its website saying it is closely monitoring the latest news regarding COVID-19 and taking the appropriate steps recommended by health officials.

"The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning of highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas at Crossroads Center, including restrooms, food court/hall furnishings, all doors, railings, and the children’s play area. As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses."

Crossroads says, if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 reported at the shopping center, management will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to create an appropriate action plan.