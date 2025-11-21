ST. CLOUD/WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Crossroads Center has set its holiday hours for Thanksgiving weekend through the end of the year.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27th. It will be open on Black Friday, November 28th, from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Wallet Hub says the best Black Friday retailers this year in St. Cloud are

1). JCPenney (74.08%)

2). Kohl's (45.39%)

3). Macy's (44.465%)

4). The Home Depot (35.63%)

5). Target (29.36%)

6). Best Buy (28.58%)

Crossroads' Christmas schedule includes Wednesday, December 24th, Christmas Eve hours of 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. for any last-minute shoppers. They'll be closed on Christmas Day, December 25th.

Both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day Crossroads Center will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

After the holiday season, the mall will return to its regular hours:

Monday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Santa makes his arrival at Crossroads on Thursday, November 21st, with a party from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Pet photos with Santa start on December 1st.

Crossroads Center is the largest regional shopping center outside the Twin Cities.