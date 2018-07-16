Crooked Pint Ale House To Hold Grand Opening This Week [VIDEO]

WAITE PARK - The wait is over, Crooked Pint Ale House will be taking your order starting Thursday.

The restaurant is known for their award-winning Juicy Lucy's, which won best in the state in 2017.

Ashley MacDonald is the Director of Training. She says the staff has been working hard for the grand opening.

We're doing some training right now, everybody is running around practicing serving each other, so we are ready to go.

Besides their mouth-watering food, Crooked Pint offers a large variety of local and regional craft beers, bourbons and wines, all wrapped up inside a rustic atmosphere.

I think guests will notice the decor from the reclaimed tin and wood. The music and energetic atmosphere, beer signs all over the walls.

MacDonald says they've hired about 70 employees and are still looking for more. She adds the restaurant also plans to add an outdoor patio in the near future.

Crooked Pint Ale House is located in the former Sammy's Pizza location off of Division Street.