Crimestoppers: Theft From Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from a vehicle on the 600 block of St. Germain Street where license plates were taken off a vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the license plate is EUH 006.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

