Crimestoppers: Jackets Stolen in Waite Park

The Waite Park Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle where a couple of jackets were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 500 block of Division Street.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department are reporting that they've received calls from citizens about some scam calls where the scammers are saying they are from the Stearns County Sheriff's Department and are asking for personal information. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicates they would never ask for that information over the phone unless you are already working with the department.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.