Crime Stoppers; Stolen Boat in Clear Lake

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department are reporting a theft of a boat in Clear Lake on 54th Street Southeast in Sherburne County. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crime Stoppers says it was a 2011 Go Float FL1 Electric Boat. She describes it as 7 feet, 11 inches tall, a white single seat electric boat with a black cover.

Get our free mobile app

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages, it is available below.