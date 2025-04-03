Crime Stoppers; A Pair of Thefts in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reported a pair of thefts. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says a garage was broken into on Frontage Road South where a generator was taken. On 7th Street South a lock was cut off a storage unit and Mages says some high value items were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.