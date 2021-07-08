Crews Respond To Fire At Trails Edge in Buckman

BUCKMAN -- Fire crews responded to a business fire south of Buckman Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. at Trails Edge Food Fuel and Liquor along Highway 25.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming out of the north and west sides of the building. Authorities say people were inside the building when the fire started, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Members of the Pierz and Royalton Fire departments were called in to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office.