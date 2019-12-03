Credit Union President, CEO Named Sartell Citizen of the Year

SARTELL -- St. Cloud Financial Credit Union President and CEO has been named the 2019 Sartell Citizen of the Year.

The Sartell Chamber of Commerce announced Jed Meyer is this year's recipient.

Meyer has been an active member of the Sartell Youth Baseball Board and Sartell Youth Baseball Coach. He was also instrumental in assisting the Pine Cone Central Park Association Board make major park improvements.

Meyer says when he moved to Sartell he was quickly motivated to get involved.

Knowing we would raise our family here, I was driven to get my boots on the ground and help to make our communities even stronger for our future generations.

In addition to his contributions to the Sartell community, Meyer has also severed on many St. Cloud boards.

He was one of three nominees.