Credit Union Planning New Building in Mall Parking Lot

ST. CLOUD -- You may soon see a new building being built in the Crossroads Mall parking lot.

SPIRE Credit Union is proposing to develop a new building in the southeastern corner of the property between the Red Robin and Panda Express buildings.

In a letter to the city, SPIRE Credit Union says they merged with Energy Services Credit Union on July 1, 2019. They say their combined membership is over 2,000 existing members in the St. Cloud area.

They currently have a small branch office in the Roosevelt Office Park.

The proposal is on the St. Cloud Planning Commission Agenda for this Tuesday.