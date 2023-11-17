Two Minnesota Credit Unions Merging in 2024

FALCON HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- A merger between two credit unions in Minnesota is leading to a new name and a new logo.

Spire Credit Union and Hiway Credit Union will become Blaze Credit Union on January 1st.

Spire President and CEO Dan Stoltz will take on the role of CEO while Hiway President and CEO Dave Boden will become Blaze President.

In a statement, the companies say the boards and management teams are being integrated and all employees will be retained with all 26 existing branch locations remaining open.

The organizations say "the name reflects the conceptual meaning of brightly colored blazes along a tree-lined trail: guidance, navigation, and wayfinding".

Blaze Credit Union will become the fourth largest credit union in Minnesota.

