SPIRE Credit Union to Open New St. Cloud Branch

ST. CLOUD – A new branch of SPIRE Credit Union is coming to St. Cloud.

Construction on SPIRE's future facility is underway in the southeast corner of the Crossroads Center parking lot between the Red Robin and Panda Express restaurants.

The 5000 sq. ft. building is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

SPIRE Credit Union currently operates 20 branches in Minnesota, including one in the Roosevelt Office Park in St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1933.