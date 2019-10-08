Crash With Semi-Trailer Injures Zimmerman Woman

ELK RIVER -- A Zimmerman woman is hurt after crashing her SUV into a semi-trailer Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 54-year-old Francisca Nochez was traveling south on Highway 169 just before 6:00 a.m. when she struck the trailer of a semi as it crossed the highway at 221st Avenue in Elk River.

Nochez was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 47-year-old John Imre of Cold Spring was not hurt.

