Crash on I-94 Near Albany Sends Two to Hospital

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Albany Sunday morning. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car headed west on Interstate 94 had stopped on the shoulder. Authorities say just after the car pulled back into the lane it was hit by an SUV going west.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Tim Kamara of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Justin Playle of Buffalo, were taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.