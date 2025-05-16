Crash Near Lake Koronis Injured Three People Friday
UNION GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Grove City woman and two of her three passengers were hurt in a two-car collision Friday afternoon.
The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 4 southeast of Paynesville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 29-year-old Megan Legler-Ferguson was eastbound on Highway 55 at around 12:20 p.m. Meanwhile, a car driven by 19-year-old Vicente Vela of Litchfield was northbound on Highway 4. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Legler-Ferguson and her passengers, 2-year-old Rowan Renne and 26-year-old Wyatt Renne, both of Grove City, were all taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An infant girl was not hurt.
Vela and his passenger, 18-year-old Jacob Durham of Litchfield, also were not hurt.
