Crash at Hwy 10 and Hwy 23 in St. Cloud Sends Two to Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 10 and Highway 23 in St. Cloud. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was merging from westbound Highway 10 onto eastbound Highway 23 down the ramp and into the left lane. Authorities say a second car was going west on Highway 10 in the right lane and then moved into the left lane.

The state patrol says the front left part of the first car collided with the back right part of the second. The first car crossed the median and both Highway 10 eastbound lanes. The second car spun out in the median, hit the guardrail and bridge support, and came to a stop in the left westbound lane of Highway 10.

The driver of the second car, 22-year-old Isaiah Xaysongkham of Sauk Rapids, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first car, 36-year-old Kurt Kloss of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His three-year-old passenger was not hurt.

Authorities say there are no charges at this time and the crash remains under investigation.