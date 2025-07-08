August 1, 1979 – July 2, 2025

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Craig Hennen, age 45, of St. Cloud who passed away in a car accident on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial of the Urn will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church.

Craig was born on August 1, 1979 in St. Cloud to Dennis and Janice (Kemper) Hennen. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1997. He worked several jobs throughout his life, working for 15 years in Food Preparation. He most recently was working in Construction.

Craig enjoyed fishing, playing disc golf, music and watching the Minnesota Wild. He especially loved spending time with family, friends and his beloved dogs. Craig was a very sociable person.

He is survived by his parents; siblings, Troy (Shelly) of Cold Spring, Shawn (Danielle) of Minneapolis, Burke of St. Cloud, Mara (Bryan) of Eagen; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Craig was preceded in death by his grandparents; and two dogs, Bessie and Maria.