Craig C. Danzl, 51, St. Cloud

June 4, 1970 - September 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Craig C. Danzl, age 51, of St. Cloud. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment of his cremated remains will take place in the St. Stephen Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday, both in the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Craig passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on September 29, 2021, due to a medical emergency that he was unable to recover from. Craig's love, Becky, was at his side when God called him home.

Craig was born June 4, 1970 to Jerry and Bev Danzl. He grew up and resided in St. Cloud his entire life and spent the last 26 years working for MCI Carpet One.

Craig was very passionate about the things he loved; Becky, family and friends, classic country music, and the Minnesota Vikings. He also enjoyed trips to Nashville, singing, golf, throwing bags, and socializing with friends. Craig was a warm hug in human form. He offered love and support to absolutely everyone he knew or met. Craig was a presence that made you feel safe and comfortable.

Craig was preceded in death by his loving mother, Bev and Becky's parents Bob and Jenny Fiedler. He adored them all.

Survivors include his dad Jerry and Judy Molitor, his love Becky Fiedler, his 'stepchildren' Tucker, Riley and Kayley Isaacson, his adoring sister Julie (Tim) Danzl-Lage, many nieces, nephews, and countless amounts of friends who thought the world of him.

Craig's smile, his laugh, and his presence will be missed forever.

Craig's family would like to thank the ICU nurses that took extremely good care of him during his time at St. Cloud Hospital.