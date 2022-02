March 11, 1963 – February 2, 2022

Craig A. Bridges, age 58, of Ramsey, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Mercy Hospital, Coon Rapids, MN., from complications of the COVID-19 virus. He will be greatly missed.

A service celebrating Craig’s life will be held at a yet to be determined date, announced later. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.